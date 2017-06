admin Site Admin

The Hill: 'Meet Mitch Landrieu, the 2020 dark-horse Dem'

Though he's said he has no interest in running for President in 2020, the national media just won't seem to leave Mayor Mitch Landrieu alone. First it was The New York Times, then Chuck Todd on Meet the Press — and now The Hill is bandying about the Landrieu name in highly flattering terms, saying that unnamed "Democrats say Landrieu and other non-establishment politicians like him could be the future of the party." It's a confusing (if highly flattering) piece — after calling Landrieu a "non-establishment" politician, it goes on to stress the Landrieu family's longtime political bona fides. The Hill also states "Landrieu would have success in appealing to progressives."