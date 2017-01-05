After Wednesday's State of the City, ask questions of the mayor at forum

Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Mayor Mitch Landrieu will deliver his annual State of the City address Wednesday, but later that day he'll be taking questions at a forum hosted by the civic group Engage NOLA .

Mayor Mitch Landrieu will deliver his annual State of the City address Wednesday, but later that day he'll be taking questions at a forum hosted by the civic group Engage NOLA. The forum will be held at the New Orleans Jazz Market from 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21.
[content-1]Landrieu is nearing the end of his mayoralty, and the event, according to organizers, will be "about the legacy of his administration, its accomplishments and work left undone, and what community members should consider in evaluating the candidates vying to fill his shoes and tackle the City?s endemic problems."

It's not a totally open forum ? the event page promises "a facilitated discussion where participants may submit questions which will be vetted by event volunteers."?
