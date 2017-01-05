|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Twitter reacts to the shooting of U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, the Louisiana Legislature closes out the very special limited edition ultra-rare super exclusive session, and New Orleans endures chin straps, cement, and Sidney Torres. ?...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|06-19-2017, 07:32 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,923
Blog Entries: 2
|
Y@ Speak: thoughts and prayers edition
Twitter reacts to the shooting of U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, the Louisiana Legislature closes out the very special limited edition ultra-rare super exclusive session, and New Orleans endures chin straps, cement, and Sidney Torres.
?
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|