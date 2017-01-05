admin Site Admin

Editorial: 'Smart on crime' one of the successes of the 2017 Louisiana legislative session T

The 2017 regular legislative session has been widely ? and rightly ? criticized for its failure to produce long-term fiscal reform. Yet, despite lawmakers? failure to work together on fiscal issues, they showed true bipartisanship in succeeding on another, equally important front: criminal justice reform.?