Louisiana lawmakers, activists urge Sens. Cassidy and Kennedy to condemn Senate health care bill

With the release of a 142-page draft early Thursday morning, the Senate finally revealed its much-anticipated (and, by many, dreaded) plan that could make good on the long-term Republican promise to repeal the Affordable Care Act (ACA), aka Obamacare.



and many underinformed senators ? to view and critique the Senate's plan, called the Better Care Reconciliation Act.?