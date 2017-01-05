|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; With the release of a 142-page draft early Thursday morning, the Senate finally revealed its much-anticipated (and, by many, dreaded) plan that could make good on the long-term Republican promise to repeal the Affordable Care Act (ACA), aka Obamacare. The ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|06-23-2017, 10:31 AM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,939
Blog Entries: 2
|
Louisiana lawmakers, activists urge Sens. Cassidy and Kennedy to condemn Senate health care bill
With the release of a 142-page draft early Thursday morning, the Senate finally revealed its much-anticipated (and, by many, dreaded) plan that could make good on the long-term Republican promise to repeal the Affordable Care Act (ACA), aka Obamacare.
The bill's release offered the first opportunity for the public ? and many underinformed senators ? to view and critique the Senate's plan, called the Better Care Reconciliation Act.?
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|