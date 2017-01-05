admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 9,942 Blog Entries: 2

Review: Baby Driver





British writer-director Edgar Wright has built a successful career on reimagining familiar film genres. His ?Cornetto Trilogy? brought fresh ideas and unexpected laughs to the zombie movie (Shaun of the Dead), the cop picture (Hot Fuzz) and the sci-fi epic (The World?s End).? British writer-director Edgar Wright has built a successful career on reimagining familiar film genres. His ?Cornetto Trilogy? brought fresh ideas and unexpected laughs to the zombie movie (), the cop picture () and the sci-fi epic ().?