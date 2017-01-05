|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; One of every five people pictured in Kathy Shorr's Shot: 101 Survivors of Gun Violence in America *was shot in an incident of domestic violence. There's Shyrica, who was shot by her husband in a Walmart parking lot.?...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|06-27-2017, 10:33 AM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,951
Blog Entries: 2
|
Panel and book signing June 29 highlight gun violence survivors
One of every five people pictured in Kathy Shorr's Shot: 101 Survivors of Gun Violence in America*was shot in an incident of domestic violence.
There's Shyrica, who was shot by her husband in a Walmart parking lot.?
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|