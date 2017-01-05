admin Site Admin

Satchmo SummerFest reveals 2017 lineup

The 17th annual Satchmo SummerFest returns Aug. 4-6 with three stages of music and a large lineup of New Orleans jazz artists and brass bands, all performing in honor of festival namesake Louis Armstrong.



Nicholas Payton makes his Satchmo debut this year, along with*Stephanie Jordan,*Quiana Lynell,*David L. Harris, Pinstripe Brass Band and Ashlin Parker and Trumpet Mafia.



