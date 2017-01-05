Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Satchmo SummerFest reveals 2017 lineup

The 17th annual Satchmo SummerFest returns Aug. 4-6 with three stages of music and a large lineup of New Orleans jazz artists and brass bands, all performing in honor of festival namesake Louis Armstrong.

Nicholas Payton makes his Satchmo debut this year, along with*Stephanie Jordan,*Quiana Lynell,*David L. Harris, Pinstripe Brass Band and Ashlin Parker and Trumpet Mafia.

After hosting the festival in Jackson Square last year, the 17th annual event returns to the Old U.S. Mint, with a stage and dance area on the museum's second floor and two stage tents outside the museum. There also are Armstrong- and jazz-centric panel discussions and screenings, a kids' acitivites area ("Pop's Playhouse"), and a jazz mass and second line beginning in Treme.?
