|06-27-2017, 05:31 PM
Landrieu discusses Affordable Care Act, Trump, presidential ambitions in POLITICO podcast
Mayor Mitch Landrieu, who was in Miami last week to assume the presidency of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, gave a half-hour interview to "Off Message," a podcast produced by POLITICO. *The POLITICO's Isaac Dovere begins the interview with the question "Should we call you Mr. President now?" to which Landrieu laughs and says, "I'm happy to be president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors."?
