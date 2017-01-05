admin Site Admin

No kidding ? Mizado to close for good Saturday



Mizado Latin Kitchen (5080 Pontchartrain Blvd., (504-885-5555), the Mid-City Mexican restaurant that announced plans to stay open less than a month ago, will close after all, a spokesperson for the restaurant said Tuesday.



The flip-flop comes after the restaurant owners announced their impending shutter in early May, only to backtrack a few weeks later, saying the ?incredible influx of patronage? encouraged them to stay open after all.?