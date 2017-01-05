Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page No kidding ? Mizado to close for good Saturday

No kidding ? Mizado to close for good Saturday

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Mizado Latin Kitchen (5080 Pontchartrain Blvd., (504-885-5555), the Mid-City Mexican restaurant that announced plans to stay open less than a month ago, will close after all, a spokesperson for the restaurant said Tuesday. The flip-flop comes after the restaurant owners ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 06-27-2017, 06:34 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,955
Blog Entries: 2
No kidding ? Mizado to close for good Saturday


Mizado Latin Kitchen (5080 Pontchartrain Blvd., (504-885-5555), the Mid-City Mexican restaurant that announced plans to stay open less than a month ago, will close after all, a spokesperson for the restaurant said Tuesday.

The flip-flop comes after the restaurant owners announced their impending shutter in early May, only to backtrack a few weeks later, saying the ?incredible influx of patronage? encouraged them to stay open after all.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Landrieu discusses Affordable Care Act, Trump, presidential ambitions in POLITICO podcast | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:48 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts