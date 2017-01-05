|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Following a battle with inoperable colon cancer, New Orleans musician and Afghan Whigs guitarist Dave Rosser has died. He was 50. In a statement on social media , the band wrote, "It is with great sadness that we say goodbye ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|06-28-2017, 01:32 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,957
Blog Entries: 2
|
Afghan Whigs guitarist Dave Rosser has died
Following a battle with inoperable colon cancer, New Orleans musician and Afghan Whigs guitarist Dave Rosser has died. He was 50.
In a statement on social media, the band wrote, "It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to our friend, brother and inspiration.*Dave Rosser passed away peacefully last evening surrounded by love.?
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|