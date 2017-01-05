Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Afghan Whigs guitarist Dave Rosser has died

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Following a battle with inoperable colon cancer, New Orleans musician and Afghan Whigs guitarist Dave Rosser has died. He was 50. In a statement on social media , the band wrote, &quot;It is with great sadness that we say goodbye ...

06-28-2017, 01:32 PM
Afghan Whigs guitarist Dave Rosser has died

Following a battle with inoperable colon cancer, New Orleans musician and Afghan Whigs guitarist Dave Rosser has died. He was 50.

In a statement on social media, the band wrote, "It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to our friend, brother and inspiration.*Dave Rosser passed away peacefully last evening surrounded by love.?
