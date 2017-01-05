admin Site Admin

Afghan Whigs guitarist Dave Rosser has died

Following a battle with inoperable colon cancer, New Orleans musician and Afghan Whigs guitarist Dave Rosser has died. He was 50.



In a statement on social media, the band wrote, "It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to our friend, brother and inspiration. Dave Rosser passed away peacefully last evening surrounded by love."