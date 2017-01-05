|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; To coincide with this weekend's Essence Festival, Black Mamas Matter Alliance and Planned Parenthood Federation of America host a screening of the documentary The Naked Truth: Death by Delivery Saturday. The Fusion-produced film documents the rising maternal mortality rate for ...
06-30-2017
Screening, panel July 1 talk about black women's maternal mortality crisis
To coincide with this weekend's Essence Festival, Black Mamas Matter Alliance and Planned Parenthood Federation of America host a screening of the documentary The Naked Truth: Death by Delivery Saturday.
The Fusion-produced film documents the rising maternal mortality rate for black women and babies, often attributed to problems with access to health care for women of color and systemic inequities in the greater health care system.?
