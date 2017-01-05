Screening, panel July 1 talk about black women's maternal mortality crisis

Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; To coincide with this weekend's Essence Festival, Black Mamas Matter Alliance and Planned Parenthood Federation of America host a screening of the documentary The Naked Truth: Death by Delivery Saturday. The Fusion-produced film documents the rising maternal mortality rate for ...

To coincide with this weekend's Essence Festival, Black Mamas Matter Alliance and Planned Parenthood Federation of America host a screening of the documentary The Naked Truth: Death by Delivery Saturday.

The Fusion-produced film documents the rising maternal mortality rate for black women and babies, often attributed to problems with access to health care for women of color and systemic inequities in the greater health care system.?
