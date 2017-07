admin Site Admin

Karen Carter Peterson close to decision to run for mayor State Sen. Karen Carter Peterson is very close to deciding whether to run for mayor of New Orleans and promises an announcement before qualifying opens July 12. ?It won?t be some 4 o-clock thing on Friday,? Peterson told Gambit.? State Sen. Karen Carter Peterson is very close to deciding whether to run for mayor of New Orleans and promises an announcement before qualifying opens July 12. ?It won?t be some 4 o-clock thing on Friday,? Peterson told.?