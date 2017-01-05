|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; The Prytania Theatre (5339 Prytania St.) has announced a July film series spotlighting the innovative work of British-American director Christopher Nolan. Included is Nolan's new film, Dunkirk , a World War II epic that reportedly is almost dialogue-free.?...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|07-01-2017, 04:32 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,973
Blog Entries: 2
|
Prytania Theatre announces Christopher Nolan film series
The Prytania Theatre (5339 Prytania St.) has announced a July film series spotlighting the innovative work of British-American director Christopher Nolan. Included is Nolan's new film, Dunkirk, a World War II epic that reportedly is almost dialogue-free.?
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|