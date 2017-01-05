Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Prytania Theatre announces Christopher Nolan film series

The Prytania Theatre (5339 Prytania St.) has announced a July film series spotlighting the innovative work of British-American director Christopher Nolan. Included is Nolan's new film, Dunkirk , a World War II epic that reportedly is almost dialogue-free.

The Prytania Theatre (5339 Prytania St.) has announced a July film series spotlighting the innovative work of British-American director Christopher Nolan. Included is Nolan's new film, Dunkirk, a World War II epic that reportedly is almost dialogue-free.?
