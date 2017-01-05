admin Site Admin

Prytania Theatre announces Christopher Nolan film series





The Prytania Theatre (5339 Prytania St.) has announced a July film series spotlighting the innovative work of British-American director Christopher Nolan. Included is Nolan's new film, Dunkirk, a World War II epic that reportedly is almost dialogue-free.