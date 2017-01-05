|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; State Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, who was mulling a run for mayor of New Orleans, has decided against the move, according to a Facebook post and a private text message she sent to some close friends. Peterson ? who also ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|07-05-2017, 04:39 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,982
Blog Entries: 2
|
Karen Carter Peterson decides not to run for mayor, 'after much deliberation and prayer'
State Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, who was mulling a run for mayor of New Orleans, has decided against the move, according to a Facebook post and a private text message she sent to some close friends.
Peterson ? who also is head of the state Democratic party, as well as*Vice Chair of Civic Engagement and Voter Participation of the Democratic National Committee*? had told Gambit last week that*?I?m doing all the due diligence that a serious potential candidate has to do" and promised a decision well before the end of qualifying July 14. That decision, it turns out, is no.
With nearly two decades in public service, Peterson was expected to be a strong candidate in a field that includes*former Judge Michael Bagneris, District B Councilwoman LaToya Cantrell, former Municipal Court Judge Desiree Charbonnet and businessman Frank Scurlock.?
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|