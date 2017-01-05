admin Site Admin

Karen Carter Peterson decides not to run for mayor, 'after much deliberation and prayer'

With nearly two decades in public service, Peterson was expected to be a strong candidate in a field that includes*former Judge Michael Bagneris, District B Councilwoman LaToya Cantrell, former Municipal Court Judge Desiree Charbonnet and businessman Frank Scurlock.? State Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, who was mulling a run for mayor of New Orleans, has decided against the move, according to a Facebook post and a private text message she sent to some close friends.Peterson ? who also is head of the state Democratic party, as well as*Vice Chair of Civic Engagement and Voter Participation of the Democratic National Committee *? had told Gambit last week that*?I?m doing all the due diligence that a serious potential candidate has to do" and promised a decision well before the end of qualifying July 14. That decision, it turns out, is no.With nearly two decades in public service, Peterson was expected to be a strong candidate in a field that includes*former Judge Michael Bagneris, District B Councilwoman LaToya Cantrell, former Municipal Court Judge Desiree Charbonnet and businessman Frank Scurlock.?