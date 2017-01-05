Karen Carter Peterson decides not to run for mayor, 'after much deliberation and prayer'

Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
State Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, who was mulling a run for mayor of New Orleans, has decided against the move, according to a Facebook post and a private text message she sent to some close friends.

Peterson ? who also is head of the state Democratic party, as well as*Vice Chair of Civic Engagement and Voter Participation of the Democratic National Committee*? had told Gambit last week that*?I?m doing all the due diligence that a serious potential candidate has to do" and promised a decision well before the end of qualifying July 14. That decision, it turns out, is no.

With nearly two decades in public service, Peterson was expected to be a strong candidate in a field that includes*former Judge Michael Bagneris, District B Councilwoman LaToya Cantrell, former Municipal Court Judge Desiree Charbonnet and businessman Frank Scurlock.?
