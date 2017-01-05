|
|07-06-2017, 04:32 PM
Rep. Julie Stokes announces breast cancer diagnosis, will not run for state treasurer
State Rep. Julie Stokes, R-Kenner, who announced her intent to run for state treasurer earlier this year, has sent a letter to friends and supporters revealing she has been diagnosed with breast cancer and will not run.
"My team of doctors has determined that I will begin at least 5 months of chemotherapy treatment," Stokes wrote. "So, instead of running a race to help get our state?s fiscal house in order, I will focus on fighting and winning my battle against cancer and spending quality time with my loving family who mean the world to me."
