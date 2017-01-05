Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Rep. Julie Stokes announces breast cancer diagnosis, will not run for state treasurer

Rep. Julie Stokes announces breast cancer diagnosis, will not run for state treasurer

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; State Rep. Julie Stokes, R-Kenner, who announced her intent to run for state treasurer earlier this year, has sent a letter to friends and supporters revealing she has been diagnosed with breast cancer and will not run. &quot;My team of ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 07-06-2017, 04:32 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,987
Blog Entries: 2
Rep. Julie Stokes announces breast cancer diagnosis, will not run for state treasurer

State Rep. Julie Stokes, R-Kenner, who announced her intent to run for state treasurer earlier this year, has sent a letter to friends and supporters revealing she has been diagnosed with breast cancer and will not run.

"My team of doctors has determined that I will begin at least 5 months of chemotherapy treatment," Stokes wrote. "So, instead of running a race to help get our state?s fiscal house in order, I will focus on fighting and winning my battle against cancer and spending quality time with my loving family who mean the world to me."

?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Three people arrested during demonstration at Sen. Cassidy office | 'Recall Yenni' campaign rebrands as 'Defeat Yenni,' targets Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:37 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts