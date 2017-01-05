|
The Elmwood Palace theater and Fathom Events present Carole King: Tapestry on Tuesday, July 11 at 7 p.m. The film captures a 2016 London concert by the legendary singer-songwriter in which she performed her classic 1971 album Tapestry in its ...
Elmwood theater screens Carole King: Tapestry concert on Tuesday night
The Elmwood Palace theater and Fathom Events present Carole King: Tapestry on Tuesday, July 11 at 7 p.m. The film captures a 2016 London concert by the legendary singer-songwriter in which she performed her classic 1971 album Tapestry in its entirety for the first time.?
