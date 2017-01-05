admin Site Admin

Brewsday Tuesday: Tulane and NOLA Brewing to debut Green Wave Beer



NOLA Brewing Company is working with Tulane University to create Green Wave Beer. The brew will be a filtered hefeweizen with traditional wheat-beer notes of clove and banana.