|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; NOLA Brewing Company is working with Tulane University*to create Green Wave Beer. The brew will be a filtered hefeweizen with traditional wheat-beer notes of clove and banana.?...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|07-11-2017, 09:30 AM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,000
Blog Entries: 2
|
Brewsday Tuesday: Tulane and NOLA Brewing to debut Green Wave Beer
NOLA Brewing Company is working with Tulane University*to create Green Wave Beer. The brew will be a filtered hefeweizen with traditional wheat-beer notes of clove and banana.?
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|