Louisiana Budget Project hosting health care town halls

Louisiana Budget Project hosting health care town halls

With few (if any) public appearances and community meetings held by Louisiana Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Neely Kennedy, public policy and fiscal analysis group the Louisiana Budget Project (LBP) will host a series of informational town halls to discuss and answer questions about the U.S. Senate's proposed health bill.

The LBP will host two town halls in the New Orleans area ? one in New Orleans East this Thursday, July 13, and another in Metairie at the Jefferson Parish Library on W. Napoleon Avenue on July 18.
[content-1]The Senate's Better Care Reconciliation Act is estimated to cut Medicaid ? which has signed on more than 436,000 people in Louisiana since its expansion in 2016 ? by more than $770 billion by 2026.*Gov. John Bel Edwards estimates*the bill would force the state to increase costs to keep the expanded Medicaid program up to $250 million a year by 2022, or "end expansion outright," ending care plans for the anticipated 540,000 Louisianans insured through Medicaid by 2020.

The number of uninsured people in the U.S. will likely climb to 22 million.
