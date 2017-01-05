|
At New Orleans East town hall, panelists defend Medicaid expansion, oppose Senate health care bill
In the bright front room at New Orleans East Louisiana Community Health Center (NOELA), a crowd of about forty people gathered July 13 for a town hall that gradually mounted a firm opposition to the Better Care Reconciliation Act (BCRA), the Republican plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act (ACA).
The panel, which was organized by Louisiana Budget Project, included LBP senior policy analyst Nick Albares, NOELA chief medical officer Dr. Keith Winfrey, VIET executive director Cyndi Nguyen and community advocate Dawn Hebert.?
