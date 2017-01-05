admin Site Admin

At New Orleans East town hall, panelists defend Medicaid expansion, oppose Senate health care bill

In the bright front room at



The panel, which was organized by Louisiana Budget Project, included LBP senior policy analyst Nick Albares, NOELA chief medical officer Dr. Keith Winfrey, VIET executive director Cyndi Nguyen and community advocate Dawn Hebert.