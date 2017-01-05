|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum;
Empanola opens at St. Roch Market
Empanola, an empanada concept, is now open at St. Roch Market*(2381 St. Claude Ave., 504-609-3813). Husband-and-wife team Jimena Urrutia and Marcelo Garcia opened their stand earlier this month, taking over the space formerly occupied by Brugger?s Barbecue.?
