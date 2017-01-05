Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Empanola opens at St. Roch Market

Empanola opens at St. Roch Market

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Empanola, an empanada concept, is now open at St. Roch Market *(2381 St. Claude Ave., 504-609-3813). Husband-and-wife team Jimena Urrutia and Marcelo Garcia opened their stand earlier this month, taking over the space formerly occupied by Brugger?s Barbecue.?...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 07-18-2017, 11:32 AM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,018
Blog Entries: 2
Empanola opens at St. Roch Market

Empanola, an empanada concept, is now open at St. Roch Market*(2381 St. Claude Ave., 504-609-3813). Husband-and-wife team Jimena Urrutia and Marcelo Garcia opened their stand earlier this month, taking over the space formerly occupied by Brugger?s Barbecue.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Four debutantes kick up their heels at Galatoire's | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:11 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts