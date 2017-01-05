admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 10,020 Blog Entries: 2

Edwards joins bipartisan group of governors saying Senate should reject repeal of the Affordable Care Act

The Senate health care replacement for the Affordable Care Act



"The Senate should immediately reject efforts to 'repeal' the current system and replace sometime later," the statement reads. "This could leave millions of Americans without coverage.? The Senate health care replacement for the Affordable Care Act may have collapsed (though Congressional GOP leaders and President Donald Trump have expressed support for "just repeal" rather than "repeal and replace"), but a bipartisan group of governors ? including Gov. John Bel Edwards ? has issued a statement calling for the repeal's rejection."The Senate should immediately reject efforts to 'repeal' the current system and replace sometime later," the statement reads. "This could leave millions of Americans without coverage.?