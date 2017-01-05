admin Site Admin

Dreamy Weenies to close July 29

Dreamy Weenies, the Rampart Street hot dog shop, will close *following its last day of business on*Saturday, July 29. The restaurant made the announcement on its Facebook page Wednesday evening.





