Frenchmen Art Market to close with a 'second line' July 25

Frenchmen Art Market will leave its space with a ceremonial "second line" July 25 after five years as part of the strip's bustling nightlife. The market and its vendors will move to the market's spin-off location The Art Garage on St. Claude Avenue, which opened in 2016.