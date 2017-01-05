|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Frenchmen Art Market will leave its space with a ceremonial "second line" July 25 after five years as part of the strip's bustling nightlife. The market and its vendors will move to the market's spin-off location The Art Garage on ...
Frenchmen Art Market to close with a 'second line' July 25
Frenchmen Art Market will leave its space with a ceremonial "second line" July 25 after five years as part of the strip's bustling nightlife. The market and its vendors will move to the market's spin-off location The Art Garage on St. Claude Avenue, which opened in 2016.?
