Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Frenchmen Art Market to close with a 'second line' July 25

Frenchmen Art Market to close with a 'second line' July 25

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Frenchmen Art Market will leave its space with a ceremonial &quot;second line&quot; July 25 after five years as part of the strip's bustling nightlife. The market and its vendors will move to the market's spin-off location The Art Garage on ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 07-20-2017, 03:33 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,027
Blog Entries: 2
Frenchmen Art Market to close with a 'second line' July 25

Frenchmen Art Market will leave its space with a ceremonial "second line" July 25 after five years as part of the strip's bustling nightlife. The market and its vendors will move to the market's spin-off location The Art Garage on St. Claude Avenue, which opened in 2016.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Dreamy Weenies to close July 29 | Editorial: Once again, demagogues taking pot shots at New Orleans »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:47 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts