07-27-2017
Batture opens in the Riverbend
Batture (632 S. Carrollton Ave., 504-592-7771), a new seafood restaurant, opens today in Riverbend.
The restaurant moved into the building formerly occupied by O?Henry?s, which closed late last year.?
