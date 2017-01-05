admin Site Admin

Batture opens in the Riverbend





The restaurant moved into the building formerly occupied by O?Henry?s, which closed late last year.? Batture (632 S. Carrollton Ave., 504-592-7771), a new seafood restaurant, opens today in Riverbend.The restaurant moved into the building formerly occupied by O?Henry?s, which closed late last year.?