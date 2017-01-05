admin Site Admin

Little Freddie King to introduce documentary I Am the Blues at Zeitgeist Friday night





Local bluesman Little Freddie King will introduce a screening of regional music documentary I Am the Blues tonight, July 28, at Zeitgeist Films (1618 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.) A reception in King's honor takes place from 6 to 7 p.m. followed by the screening. The film offers an impressionistic portrait of the region's remaining elder statesmen (and women) of the blues, including Barbara Lynn, Bobby Rush, Henry Gray, Jimmy "Duck" Holmes and others.