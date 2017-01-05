|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Today is "Black Women's Equal Pay Day," or the day of the year black women must work to to earn the same wages as a white man earned during the previous year (2016). "Equal Pay Day" recognizes pay inequity for ...
07-31-2017
Here's some information about 'Black Women's Equal Pay Day,' which takes place July 31
Today is "Black Women's Equal Pay Day," or the day of the year black women must work to to earn the same wages as a white man earned during the previous year (2016).
"Equal Pay Day" recognizes pay inequity for all women and generally falls in spring, but today's date recognizes the stark differences in wages between white women and women of color.?
