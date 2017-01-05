admin Site Admin

Here's some information about 'Black Women's Equal Pay Day,' which takes place July 31

Today is "Black Women's Equal Pay Day," or the day of the year black women must work to to earn the same wages as a white man earned during the previous year (2016).



