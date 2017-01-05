|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Beth Biundo Sweets *(3917 Baronne St., 504-899-0859), a new cafe and bakery from longtime Lilette pastry chef Beth Biundo, is now open. The bakery, which opened Wednesday in the former Cleaver & Co. location on Baronne St., sells a variety ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|08-02-2017, 06:31 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,065
Blog Entries: 2
|
Beth Biundo Sweets opens in Uptown
Beth Biundo Sweets*(3917 Baronne St., 504-899-0859), a new cafe and bakery from longtime Lilette pastry chef Beth Biundo, is now open.
The bakery, which opened Wednesday in the former Cleaver & Co. location on Baronne St., sells a variety of Biundo?s sweets and baked goods, including cakes, cupcakes, cookies, tarts, and ice cream sandwiches, among other items.?
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|