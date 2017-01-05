Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Beth Biundo Sweets opens in Uptown

Beth Biundo Sweets *(3917 Baronne St., 504-899-0859), a new cafe and bakery from longtime Lilette pastry chef Beth Biundo, is now open. The bakery, which opened Wednesday in the former Cleaver & Co. location on Baronne St., sells a variety of Biundo's sweets and baked goods, including cakes, cupcakes, cookies, tarts, and ice cream sandwiches, among other items.

Beth Biundo Sweets opens in Uptown


Beth Biundo Sweets*(3917 Baronne St., 504-899-0859), a new cafe and bakery from longtime Lilette pastry chef Beth Biundo, is now open.

The bakery, which opened Wednesday in the former Cleaver & Co. location on Baronne St., sells a variety of Biundo?s sweets and baked goods, including cakes, cupcakes, cookies, tarts, and ice cream sandwiches, among other items.?
