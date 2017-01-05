|
08-02-2017
White House defends ICE after Landrieu remarks on policing and immigration
The White House defended Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) following criticism from*Mayor Mitch Landrieu, who disagrees with the agency's head over its assessment of a lack of*police cooperation with federal authorities over immigration issues.
In June, ICE director Thomas Homan told reporters at the White House that "some law enforcement agencies fail to honor detainers or release serious criminal offenders," which "undermines ICE?s ability to protect public safety and carry out its mission. Most work with us, but many don?t in the largest cities, and that is where criminal aliens and criminal gangs flourish."
Landrieu, who serves as president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors,*made his comments at this morning's Christian Science Monitor Breakfast in Washington D.C. when asked whether he agreed with Homan's assessment, and warned about "heightened rhetoric" coming from the executive office.
"First of all he's just wrong about that," Landrieu said.?
