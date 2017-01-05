admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 10,070 Blog Entries: 2

John Bel Edwards' tactical pivot

Less than a month after throwing down a fiscal gauntlet to House Republican leaders, Gov. John Bel Edwards has tacked toward Louisiana business leaders in an effort to address the so-called ?fiscal cliff? of 2018 ? and possibly start a meaningful statewide conversation about long-term tax and budget reform.



That?s a significant ? and tactical ? pivot by the governor. The stakes are high, both fiscally and politically.



The ?cliff? is approximately $1.2 billion in temporary taxes set to expire on June 30, 2018.? Less than a month after throwing down a fiscal gauntlet to House Republican leaders, Gov. John Bel Edwards has tacked toward Louisiana business leaders in an effort to address the so-called ?fiscal cliff? of 2018 ? and possibly start a meaningful statewide conversation about long-term tax and budget reform.That?s a significant ? and tactical ? pivot by the governor. The stakes are high, both fiscally and politically.The ?cliff? is approximately $1.2 billion in temporary taxes set to expire on June 30, 2018.?