this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Less than a month after throwing down a fiscal gauntlet to House Republican leaders, Gov. John Bel Edwards has tacked toward Louisiana business leaders in an effort to address the so-called ?fiscal cliff? of 2018 ? and possibly start a ...
08-04-2017, 01:33 PM
John Bel Edwards' tactical pivot
Less than a month after throwing down a fiscal gauntlet to House Republican leaders, Gov. John Bel Edwards has tacked toward Louisiana business leaders in an effort to address the so-called ?fiscal cliff? of 2018 ? and possibly start a meaningful statewide conversation about long-term tax and budget reform.
That?s a significant ? and tactical ? pivot by the governor. The stakes are high, both fiscally and politically.
The ?cliff? is approximately $1.2 billion in temporary taxes set to expire on June 30, 2018.?
