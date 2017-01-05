Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page John Bel Edwards' tactical pivot

John Bel Edwards' tactical pivot

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Less than a month after throwing down a fiscal gauntlet to House Republican leaders, Gov. John Bel Edwards has tacked toward Louisiana business leaders in an effort to address the so-called ?fiscal cliff? of 2018 ? and possibly start a ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 08-04-2017, 01:33 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,070
Blog Entries: 2
John Bel Edwards' tactical pivot

Less than a month after throwing down a fiscal gauntlet to House Republican leaders, Gov. John Bel Edwards has tacked toward Louisiana business leaders in an effort to address the so-called ?fiscal cliff? of 2018 ? and possibly start a meaningful statewide conversation about long-term tax and budget reform.

That?s a significant ? and tactical ? pivot by the governor. The stakes are high, both fiscally and politically.

The ?cliff? is approximately $1.2 billion in temporary taxes set to expire on June 30, 2018.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Review: Gypsy | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:54 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts