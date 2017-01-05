|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; A new Peruvian restaurant and pisco bar is opening in Uptown. Tito?s Ceviche & Pisco will open Aug. 14, at 5015 Magazine St. The restaurant takes over the empty space formerly occupied by chef Sue Zemanick?s short-lived small plates concept, ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|08-07-2017, 07:32 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,079
Blog Entries: 2
|
Tito?s Ceviche & Pisco opens Aug. 14
A new Peruvian restaurant and pisco bar is opening in Uptown. Tito?s Ceviche & Pisco will open Aug. 14, at 5015 Magazine St.
The restaurant takes over the empty space formerly occupied by chef Sue Zemanick?s short-lived small plates concept, Ivy, which closed in 2015.?
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|