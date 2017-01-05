Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Tito?s Ceviche & Pisco opens Aug. 14

Tito?s Ceviche & Pisco opens Aug. 14

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; A new Peruvian restaurant and pisco bar is opening in Uptown. Tito?s Ceviche &amp; Pisco will open Aug. 14, at 5015 Magazine St. The restaurant takes over the empty space formerly occupied by chef Sue Zemanick?s short-lived small plates concept, ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 08-07-2017, 07:32 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,079
Blog Entries: 2
Tito?s Ceviche & Pisco opens Aug. 14

A new Peruvian restaurant and pisco bar is opening in Uptown. Tito?s Ceviche & Pisco will open Aug. 14, at 5015 Magazine St.

The restaurant takes over the empty space formerly occupied by chef Sue Zemanick?s short-lived small plates concept, Ivy, which closed in 2015.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Gambit's CUE, September 2017 | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:05 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts