admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 10,079 Blog Entries: 2

Tito?s Ceviche & Pisco opens Aug. 14

A new Peruvian restaurant and pisco bar is opening in Uptown.



The restaurant takes over the empty space formerly occupied by chef Sue Zemanick?s short-lived small plates concept, Ivy, which closed in 2015.? A new Peruvian restaurant and pisco bar is opening in Uptown. Tito?s Ceviche & Pisco will open Aug. 14, at 5015 Magazine St.The restaurant takes over the empty space formerly occupied by chef Sue Zemanick?s short-lived small plates concept, Ivy, which closed in 2015.?