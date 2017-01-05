|
|08-08-2017, 11:30 AM
|#1
Free screening and discussion of Al Gore's An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power Wednesday night at Elmwood
Local grassroots activists Metairie Indivisible and Indivisible NOLA present a free screening of former Vice President Al Gore's An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power tonight, August 8, at 7:30 p.m. at the Elmwood Palace (1200 Elmwood Park Blvd.). The film is a sequel to the 2006 film An Inconvenient Truth and documents Gore continuing efforts to affect policy on climate change around the world.?
|08-08-2017, 12:02 PM
|#2
Re: Free screening and discussion of Al Gore's An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power Wednesday night at Elmwood
rofol
