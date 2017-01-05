|
Rimon, a new kosher restaurant from chef Daniel Esses, is now open for lunch at Tulane University?s Hillel House (912 Broadway St., 504-232-0758). The restaurant, whose name means Pomegranate in Hebrew, launched a soft-opening and lunch service on Wednesday,
|
|
08-09-2017, 02:31 PM
Rimon opens inside Tulane's Hillel House
Rimon, a new kosher restaurant from chef Daniel Esses, is now open for lunch at Tulane University?s Hillel House (912 Broadway St., 504-232-0758).
The restaurant, whose name means Pomegranate in Hebrew, launched a soft-opening and lunch service on Wednesday, and will open for dinner service Aug. 28.
It?s the latest from the Three Muses chef an owner, who earlier this year closed the Maple Street spinoff to the Frenchmen Street eatery, and also runs the dried pasta line Esses Foods Nola.?
