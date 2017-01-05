|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum;
|
|
|08-10-2017, 12:31 PM
|#1
Poke Loa expands to the CBD
Raw fish hub Poke Loa announced Wednesday it will expand to a third location in the Central Business District.
The restaurant, the city's first to specialize in the trendy raw fish dish, opened its flagship location (3341 Magazine St., 504-309-9993)*on Magazine Street in February.?
