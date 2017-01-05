|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; The third season of American Crime Story , which was originally planned to be based on historian Douglas Brinkley's book The Great Deluge , is having a major change of focus, according to a report this afternoon by Variety . ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|08-10-2017, 05:31 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,095
Blog Entries: 2
|
Report: American Crime Story: Katrina gets cast shakeup, drops Doug Brinkley source material
The third season of American Crime Story, which was originally planned to be based on historian Douglas Brinkley's book The Great Deluge, is having a major change of focus, according to a report this afternoon by Variety. The anthology series now will focus on the humanitarian crisis at Memorial Medical Center as described in Sheri Fink's book Five Days at Memorial.?
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|