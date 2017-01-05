Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Sewerage & Water Board turbine repaired after fire
A turbine that supplies power to New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board's drainage pumping stations has been repaired, according to city officials.

The Aug. 9 fire that damaged the turbine was a "small electrical fire," according to Mayor Mitch Landrieu's Director of Communications Tyronne Walker. The fire followed immense public scrutiny over the S&WB's operations before and after flooding on Aug. 5 that damaged homes, cars and businesses throughout the city.

The city has reminded residents to stay vigilant and keep cars on higher ground, as Landrieu emphasized that the drainage pump power capacity still is not sufficient in the event of heavy rains or major storm.?
