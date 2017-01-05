admin Site Admin

City Hall issues call for reports on S&WB failures; repair costs hit $35 million

? As New Orleans officials continue daily updates revealing deep dysfunction at the beleaguered Sewerage & Water Board, the city has put out a call for firms to diagnose the issues*leading up to and after Aug. 5 flooding.*According to FEMA, more than 800 insurance claims have been filed through its National Flood Insurance Program. The city is requesting proposals from firms to "deliver a report that*details in narrative, diagrams and data the causes of the flood events" and failure of its drainage pump-powering turbines, according to an announcement from Mayor Mitch Landrieu's office.The statement says "the analysis will provide clear and accurate information to the public from an independent source regarding the system?s capacity and vulnerabilities that can be communicated to the public."Proposals are due Aug. 21.