this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Sewerage & Water Board (S&WB) staff and city officials will face members of the New Orleans City Council a second time after daily revelations about the city's drainage infrastructure have shown deep dysfunction and frustration within the agency and at ...
08-16-2017, 05:31 PM
New Orleans City Council to hold meeting on Sewerage & Water Board updates
Sewerage & Water Board (S&WB) staff and city officials will face members of the New Orleans City Council a second time after daily revelations about the city's drainage infrastructure have shown deep dysfunction and frustration within the agency and at City Hall.
The meeting is planned for 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17 in City Council chambers at City Hall.
The council also will hear from representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and other officials as it vets the city's response to the S&WB's "crisis" and consider legislation dealing with current issues and flood response.
