Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Free admission for Louisianans to NOMA, Ogden Museum and CAC Aug. 17

Free admission for Louisianans to NOMA, Ogden Museum and CAC Aug. 17

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; The Helis Foundation *is providing free admission for Louisiana residents to the New Orleans Museum of Art (NOMA), Ogden Museum of Southern Art and the Contemporary Arts Center (CAC) on Thursday, Aug. 17.?...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 08-16-2017, 06:38 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,119
Blog Entries: 2
Free admission for Louisianans to NOMA, Ogden Museum and CAC Aug. 17

The Helis Foundation*is providing free admission for Louisiana residents to the New Orleans Museum of Art (NOMA), Ogden Museum of Southern Art and the Contemporary Arts Center (CAC) on Thursday, Aug. 17.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« New Orleans City Council to hold meeting on Sewerage & Water Board updates | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:50 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts