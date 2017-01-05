|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum;
Free admission for Louisianans to NOMA, Ogden Museum and CAC Aug. 17
The Helis Foundation*is providing free admission for Louisiana residents to the New Orleans Museum of Art (NOMA), Ogden Museum of Southern Art and the Contemporary Arts Center (CAC) on Thursday, Aug. 17.?
