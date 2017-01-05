admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 10,126 Blog Entries: 2

Review: Logan Lucky





It seemed a huge loss when writer-director Steven Soderbergh announced his retirement from filmmaking at age 50 in 2013. Soderbergh played a major role in establishing a new era of American independent film through his groundbreaking 1989 debut feature Sex, Lies, and Videotape.? It seemed a huge loss when writer-director Steven Soderbergh announced his retirement from filmmaking at age 50 in 2013. Soderbergh played a major role in establishing a new era of American independent film through his groundbreaking 1989 debut feature.?