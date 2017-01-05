|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; It seemed a huge loss when writer-director Steven Soderbergh announced his retirement from filmmaking at age 50 in 2013. Soderbergh played a major role in establishing a new era of American independent film through his groundbreaking 1989 debut feature Sex, ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|08-18-2017, 04:30 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,126
Blog Entries: 2
|
Review: Logan Lucky
It seemed a huge loss when writer-director Steven Soderbergh announced his retirement from filmmaking at age 50 in 2013. Soderbergh played a major role in establishing a new era of American independent film through his groundbreaking 1989 debut feature Sex, Lies, and Videotape.?
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|