GG's Dineorama to close

?Dear Friends and Loyal Customers,? the owners of the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page.? Magazine Street?s GG?s Dineorama (3100 Magazine St., 504-373-6579) will close at the end of the month, its owners announced Sunday.?Dear Friends and Loyal Customers,? the owners of the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page.?