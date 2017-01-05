|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Magazine Street?s GG?s Dineorama (3100 Magazine St., 504-373-6579) will close at the end of the month, its owners announced Sunday. ?Dear Friends and Loyal Customers,? the owners of the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page.?...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|08-21-2017, 01:30 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,131
Blog Entries: 2
|
GG's Dineorama to close
Magazine Street?s GG?s Dineorama (3100 Magazine St., 504-373-6579) will close at the end of the month, its owners announced Sunday.
?Dear Friends and Loyal Customers,? the owners of the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page.?
|Latest Blogs
|
Boycot the NFL yet again in 2018? My Response to Hagan's Question Last Blog: 08-20-2017 By: jeanpierre
2017 New Orleans Saints: Roster Outlook, Crunching The Numbers Defensive Line Last Blog: 08-20-2017 By: jeanpierre
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|