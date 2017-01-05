|
|08-21-2017, 02:31 PM
|#1
Nomiya now open on Magazine Street
Nomiya (4226 Magazine St.), a restaurant specializing in ramen, is now open in Uptown.
The restaurant took over the former Rivista space a little over a week ago.?
