Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Nomiya now open on Magazine Street

Nomiya now open on Magazine Street

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Nomiya (4226 Magazine St.), a restaurant specializing in ramen, is now open in Uptown. The restaurant took over the former Rivista space a little over a week ago.?...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 08-21-2017, 02:31 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,132
Blog Entries: 2
Nomiya now open on Magazine Street

Nomiya (4226 Magazine St.), a restaurant specializing in ramen, is now open in Uptown.

The restaurant took over the former Rivista space a little over a week ago.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« GG's Dineorama to close | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:58 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts