New Orleans Musicians' Clinic's 'Tropical Blood Drive' party returns Aug. 27

New Orleans Musicians' Clinic & Assistance Foundation, The Organ Grinders and The Blood Center host their New Orleans Musicians' Clinic & Assistance Foundation, The Organ Grinders and The Blood Center host their annual free party, concert and blood drive at Tipitina's from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.?