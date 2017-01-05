Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page New Orleans Film Festival announces 2017 films in competition

New Orleans Film Festival announces 2017 films in competition

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; The New Orleans Film Society has announced the works that will compete for awards at the 2017 New Orleans Film Festival. Films will vie for honors in each of three feature categories ? Narrative, Documentary and Louisiana ? and in ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 08-23-2017, 10:30 AM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,139
Blog Entries: 2
New Orleans Film Festival announces 2017 films in competition



The New Orleans Film Society has announced the works that will compete for awards at the 2017 New Orleans Film Festival. Films will vie for honors in each of three feature categories ? Narrative, Documentary and Louisiana ? and in four short-film categories.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Urban League of Louisiana celebrates courage at annual gala | Broad Theater's "$2 Tuesday" screenings return in September »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:31 AM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts