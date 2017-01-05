admin Site Admin

New Orleans Film Festival announces 2017 films in competition





The New Orleans Film Society has announced the works that will compete for awards at the 2017 New Orleans Film Festival. Films will vie for honors in each of three feature categories ? Narrative, Documentary and Louisiana ? and in four short-film categories.