|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; St. Claude Avenue burger hub Junction (3021 St. Claude Ave., 504-272-0205) is opening an outpost at Molly?s at the Market (1107 Decatur St., 504-525-5169) in September. The announcement was made on the restaurant?s Facebook page and confirmed by an employee ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|08-23-2017, 03:32 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,140
Blog Entries: 2
|
Junction to open at Molly?s at the Market
St. Claude Avenue burger hub Junction (3021 St. Claude Ave., 504-272-0205) is opening an outpost at Molly?s at the Market (1107 Decatur St., 504-525-5169) in September.
The announcement was made on the restaurant?s Facebook page and confirmed by an employee at the Decatur Street watering hole last week.?
|Latest Blogs
|
Boycot the NFL yet again in 2018? My Response to Hagan's Question Last Blog: 08-20-2017 By: jeanpierre
2017 New Orleans Saints: Roster Outlook, Crunching The Numbers Defensive Line Last Blog: 08-20-2017 By: jeanpierre
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|