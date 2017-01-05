admin Site Admin

Junction to open at Molly?s at the Market

St. Claude Avenue burger hub



The announcement was made on the restaurant's Facebook page and confirmed by an employee at the Decatur Street watering hole last week. St. Claude Avenue burger hub Junction (3021 St. Claude Ave., 504-272-0205) is opening an outpost at Molly's at the Market (1107 Decatur St., 504-525-5169) in September.