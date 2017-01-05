Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Junction to open at Molly?s at the Market

Junction to open at Molly?s at the Market

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; St. Claude Avenue burger hub Junction (3021 St. Claude Ave., 504-272-0205) is opening an outpost at Molly?s at the Market (1107 Decatur St., 504-525-5169) in September. The announcement was made on the restaurant?s Facebook page and confirmed by an employee ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 08-23-2017, 03:32 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,140
Blog Entries: 2
Junction to open at Molly?s at the Market

St. Claude Avenue burger hub Junction (3021 St. Claude Ave., 504-272-0205) is opening an outpost at Molly?s at the Market (1107 Decatur St., 504-525-5169) in September.

The announcement was made on the restaurant?s Facebook page and confirmed by an employee at the Decatur Street watering hole last week.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Broad Theater's "$2 Tuesday" screenings return in September | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:01 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts