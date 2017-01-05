Mayoral candidates to weigh in on future of New Orleans music

Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Mayoral candidates Michael Bagneris, LaToya Cantrell and Desiree Charbonnet will participate in a forum discussing the future of New Orleans musicians ? and whether they'll have a voice in City Hall ? in a city that fears risking their loss ...

Mayoral candidates Michael Bagneris, LaToya Cantrell and Desiree Charbonnet will participate in a forum discussing the future of New Orleans musicians ? and whether they'll have a voice in City Hall ? in a city that fears risking their loss as it changes.

The forum ? presented by*The Ella Project, OffBeat Media*and The Recording Academy ? is*6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11 at the Carver Theatre (2101 Orleans Ave.)

Columnist Lolis Eric Elie will moderate a panel with Offbeat publisher Jan Ramsey, Black Men of Labor co-founder Fred Johnson, Melissa Weber (aka DJ Soul Sister), and music writer Larry Blumenfeld.

Candidates will discuss their plans, if elected, for building on New Orleans' "reputation as a beloved music city" and how music and performance will flourish "in concert with
continued neighborhood development."?
