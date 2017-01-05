|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Culture Collision , a happy hour featuring seasonal preview information from local arts and cultural groups, is 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30 at the Contemporary Arts Center.?...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|08-24-2017, 02:32 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,144
Blog Entries: 2
|
Culture Collision is at CAC Wednesday, Aug. 30
Culture Collision, a happy hour featuring seasonal preview information from local arts and cultural groups, is 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30 at the Contemporary Arts Center.?
|Latest Blogs
|
Boycot the NFL yet again in 2018? My Response to Hagan's Question Last Blog: 08-20-2017 By: jeanpierre
2017 New Orleans Saints: Roster Outlook, Crunching The Numbers Defensive Line Last Blog: 08-20-2017 By: jeanpierre
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|