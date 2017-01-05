|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; "Is New Orleans Worth It?' we asked in this week's cover story , and now the*Preservation Resource Center and the Louisiana Landmarks Society will sponsor a Sept. 19 mayoral forum at Loyola University to ask a similar question. ?Shaping a ...
Loyola to host mayoral forum on 'The Challenges of Calling New Orleans Home'
"Is New Orleans Worth It?' we asked in this week's cover story, and now the*Preservation Resource Center and the Louisiana Landmarks Society will sponsor a Sept. 19 mayoral forum at Loyola University to ask a similar question.
?Shaping a Livable Historic City: The Challenges of Calling New Orleans Home? is the focus of the forum, which is hosted by the*Center for the Study of New Orleans and The Institute of Politics at Loyola University New Orleans.?
