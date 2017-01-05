|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; There?s no escaping the influence of the 1970s on today?s popular culture, especially American independent film. It?s not hard to see why: the New Hollywood filmmakers of that era prized autonomy and authenticity, blazing a trail that many young filmmakers ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|08-25-2017, 05:32 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,149
Blog Entries: 2
|
Review: Good Time
There?s no escaping the influence of the 1970s on today?s popular culture, especially American independent film. It?s not hard to see why: the New Hollywood filmmakers of that era prized autonomy and authenticity, blazing a trail that many young filmmakers find impossible to resist.
The gritty realism and alienated characters of 1970s crime stories ? such as Martin Scorsese?s Taxi Driver and Sidney Lumet?s Dog Day Afternoon ? seem to cast an especially strong spell.?
|Latest Blogs
|
Boycot the NFL yet again in 2018? My Response to Hagan's Question Last Blog: 08-20-2017 By: jeanpierre
2017 New Orleans Saints: Roster Outlook, Crunching The Numbers Defensive Line Last Blog: 08-20-2017 By: jeanpierre
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|