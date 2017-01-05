admin Site Admin

Review: Good Time





There?s no escaping the influence of the 1970s on today?s popular culture, especially American independent film. It?s not hard to see why: the New Hollywood filmmakers of that era prized autonomy and authenticity, blazing a trail that many young filmmakers find impossible to resist.



