Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page LA Smokehouse closes following electrical fire

LA Smokehouse closes following electrical fire

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Gert Town barbecue spot LA Smokehouse (8300 Earhart Blvd., 504-265-8905) has closed temporarily following an electrical fire at the Earhart Boulevard restaurant Monday night. ?...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 08-29-2017, 03:31 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,157
Blog Entries: 2
LA Smokehouse closes following electrical fire

Gert Town barbecue spot LA Smokehouse (8300 Earhart Blvd., 504-265-8905) has closed temporarily following an electrical fire at the Earhart Boulevard restaurant Monday night.

?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« New Orleans under flash flood watch as Harvey heads to Louisiana | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:16 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts