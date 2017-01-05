|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Gert Town barbecue spot LA Smokehouse (8300 Earhart Blvd., 504-265-8905) has closed temporarily following an electrical fire at the Earhart Boulevard restaurant Monday night.
|08-29-2017, 03:31 PM
|#1
LA Smokehouse closes following electrical fire
Gert Town barbecue spot LA Smokehouse (8300 Earhart Blvd., 504-265-8905) has closed temporarily following an electrical fire at the Earhart Boulevard restaurant Monday night.
?
